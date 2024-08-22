Brazilian Builder JHSF Expands Global Reach: Unveils Luxurious Hotel Fasano in Italy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian titan JHSF has broadened its international scope through JHSF Capital by acquiring a majority stake in Tavolara Bay.



This strategic allows for the constructio of the luxurious Hotel Fasano Sardinia, situated opposite the scenic Isola Tavolara in Italy's Mediterranean waters.



The company has not disclosed the terms. Strategically placed, the project spans an impressive 500,000 square meters along the seafront.



It features its own beach, offering visitors stunning views and exclusive beach access. Located near Porto San Paolo and adjacent to Tavolara Island, the area is only 15 minutes from Olbia Airport.



The site merges Italy's rich cultural heritage with its natural beauty, enhancing its appeal as a luxury destination.







The extensive development plan includes several key features:







The Hotel Fasano Sardinia, which will house about 60 rooms and suites, is managed by HMI under the esteemed Fasano brand.



The project also offers about 30 plots for exclusive villas, each measuring between 200 and 500 square meters. These villas will be sold with the promise of incredible views and complete hotel services.



A comprehensive sports complex is also part of the plan, including tennis, paddle tennis, squash courts, and a spa that meets international standards.



Additionally, a Beach Club at the property's beach will ensure direct access to the sea.



Marina services will cater to boats, enhancing the luxurious appeal.

A commercial center will feature a mix of traditional Italian and exclusive, high-end brands.



Brazilian Builder JHSF Expands Global Reach: Unveils Luxurious Hotel Fasano in ItalyJHSF's foray into Sardinia marks a continuation of its strategy to enhance its global footprint in prestigious international locales.The company has luxury hotels in Punta del Este, and New York, with more under development in Miami and London.This expansion not only underscores JHSF' commitment to global growth but also highlights its strategy of melding high-end hospitality with exclusive real estate ventures.Thus, it enriches the luxury tourist experience in Sardinia, a destination celebrated for its enchanting landscapes and rich cultural heritage.