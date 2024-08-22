Kuwait's Fourth Aid-Loaded Plane Departs To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's fourth plane carrying 10 tons of relief aid, donated by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) departed to Sudan on Thursday to help those affected by the war and floods.

The Director General of the KRCS, Abdulrahman Al-Aoun, told KUNA that this trip represents part of several operations to relief supplies to the brotherly Sudanese people, explaining that this shipment consists of relief and food supplies provided by the Association.

Al-Aoun added that the operation of these loaded with humanitarian aid comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and as an embodiment of the Kuwaiti people's solidarity with their brothers in Sudan.

He also expressed his deep appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Sudan, and the Kuwaiti Air Force for their efforts in coordinating and following up on the delivery of relief aid to those who deserve it. (end)

