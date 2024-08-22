Zulal Wellness Resort Hosts Talk On Traditional Arabic Medicine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the world's first wellness resort to blend the holistic wisdom of Traditional Arabic and Islamic (TAIM) with contemporary practices, hosted an exclusive TAIM talk event at the resort's House of Wisdom recently.

The event, part of the resort's 'TAIM Month,' celebrated the birth month of the renowned physician and philosopher, Ibn Sina, and invited both the and the local community for an exclusive TAIM Talk and a unique TAIM-inspired experience.

During the event, resident TAIM specialists delivered a compelling talk on the immersive wellbeing activities that seamlessly blend an ancient indigenous healing philosophy with modern therapies.

The discussion highlighted about the core modalities of traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine, which are fundamental to the wellness offerings at Zulal Wellness Resort. These modalities focus on holistic wellbeing through diet and nutrition, physical movement and recovery, adequate rest and sleep, optimal digestive function, and mindfulness practices.

A variety of services at the resort are TAIM-inspired, from signature treatments such as Massage Al Batin (abdominal massage), Hijama (cupping therapy), Massage Al-Ra's (head massage) and traditional Qatari Hamiz (deep tissue massage) to other offerings including reflexology and lymphatic practices using a variety of TAIM-based herbal products, ensuring a genuine, singular and profound wellness experience.

General Manager Holger Glaser said,“The TAIM Talk event was not only an educational platform but also a celebration of TAIM's contributions to modern health and wellness. TAIM, deeply rooted in the rich heritage of Arab and Islamic cultures, brings a holistic approach to wellbeing that aligns seamlessly with Chiva-Som's commitment to providing transformative journeys towards better health. Guests gained insights into the various treatments and programmes designed to support holistic health in the 21st century, with an emphasis on restoring life balance through herbal medicines, spiritual therapies, dietary and mind-body practices.”

In addition to the engaging TAIM talk, guests were treated to a specially curated lunch menu at Aizoon, one of Zulal Wellness Resort's signature restaurants. The menu, inspired by TAIM ingredients, featured a variety of delicious dishes that embody the principles of TAIM, such as chicken sausage with sautéed spinach, a superfood vegetable casserole, spinach and chickpea stew with wild rice, turmeric quinoa salad with dates, and a sumptuous Greek yogurt with apricot and flaxseed mille-feuille.

The TAIM Talk event underscored Zulal Wellness Resort's dedication to promoting and sustaining wellbeing through the wisdom of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine. By celebrating Ibn Sina's contributions to the medical field and showcasing TAIM's modern applications, the resort continues to be a leader in holistic wellness.

Open to the public, TAIM activities and experiences will also be available for non-retreat guests during the month of August, including talks with wellness and medical experts every Thursday; a TAIM-inspired set menu lunch at Aizoon restaurant; TAIM team activities at the House of Wisdom; and TAIM consultations and temperament evaluations.