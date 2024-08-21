Ukraine Civilians Flee Advancing Russian Troops In East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Myrnohrad, Ukraine: Ukrainian civilians on Wednesday fled areas close to the front line as Russian steadily seized more territory across the eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian has captured several towns and villages in recent days, even as Moscow scrambles to fight off a Ukrainian counterattack into its western Kursk region.

Civilians in Myrnograd -- less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from the front line -- told AFP that increased shelling had finally prompted some to leave, two and a half years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

"I need to leave, because the situation is really getting worse. Every day -- not even every day, but every hour -- is like an avalanche," said Maksym, a 40-year-old mine worker.

A recent strike hit the nine-storey block of flats where he lives, blowing out the windows. "Thank God I wasn't home but I decided to leave, because life is precious," he said.

AFP reporters saw civilians watching as houses burned after a recent Russian shelling attack on the small town.

The remains of a half-destroyed residential building stood surrounded by rubble and a burnt-out car was crumbling by the side of the road.

Firefighters were tackling a blaze at another house hit in a recent barrage, as its owner stood outside, shirtless.

Russian troops are fighting to reach the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk, a strategically important city five kilometres (three miles) west of Myrnograd.

Officials on Monday ordered families with children to evacuate Pokrovsk and the surrounding areas, where they said more than 50,000 people still live.

Asked whether he would return one day, Maksym said: "I'd like to believe so."