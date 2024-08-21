Decathlon To Boost Local Manufacturing In India With €100 Million Commitment

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 21 (KNN) Decathlon, the global multi-specialist sports retailer, has unveiled an ambitious plan to invest €100 million in India over the next five years.

The announcement, made today in New Delhi, signifies a major escalation in the company's commitment to the Indian market, emphasising both growth and local manufacturing.

The will be strategically allocated to expand Decathlon's store network, aiming to increase its footprint to 190 stores across the country.

In addition, the funds will be directed towards enhancing digital engagement and strengthening local manufacturing capabilities. This move reflects Decathlon's recognition of India as a crucial market for its global strategy.

Steve Dykes, Decathlon's Global Chief Retail and Countries Officer, highlighted the strategic importance of India in the company's global ambitions.“India is a cornerstone of the company's global ambition,” Dykes said.

“We are committed to accelerating our growth here, expanding our reach, and making a positive impact on people's lives through sports. India's potential to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub for the company is immense.”

Currently, approximately 8 per cent of Decathlon's global product range, including cricket bats, accessories, and most hockey equipment, is produced in India.

The company aims to significantly increase this figure, targeting an 85 per cent local production rate by 2026. Presently, 68 per cent of products sold in India are locally manufactured, a testament to the growing importance of the Indian production base for Decathlon.

Sankar Chatterjee, CEO of Decathlon India, expressed optimism about the future:“India is a dynamic and growing market with a burgeoning sports culture.

This investment reflects our unwavering belief in the country's potential and our commitment to contributing to its economic growth.

We aim to make everyone enjoy the benefits of sports, and this investment will enable us to reach a wider audience and offer a more comprehensive sports experience.”

The €100 million investment not only aims to expand Decathlon's market presence but also to foster sports participation, generate employment, and promote sustainable practices in India.

With this substantial commitment, Decathlon seeks to create a lasting impact on the Indian sports landscape and further integrate its operations within the country.

This bold step underscores Decathlon's long-term vision for India and its broader strategy of leveraging local capabilities to enhance global operations, setting a benchmark for international investment in the Indian retail and manufacturing sectors.

(KNN Bureau)