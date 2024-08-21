CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO OPEN FOURTH OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening in Moore on August 27, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is opening its newest location in Moore, located at 750 SW 19th Street, just outside of Oklahoma City. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, August 27 and the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year* .



During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for with various specials and giveaways. These include:



Tuesday, August 27 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, August 28 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler.**

Thursday, August 29 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote Bag.**

Friday, August 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Chick Special on their next visit.** Saturday, August 31 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.**

Chicken Salad Chick of Moore is owned and operated by Troy Morrison, an experienced restaurant franchise owner who oversees 95 Taco Bell and Wing Stop franchises nationwide. Morrison has big expansion plans for the state, as he's acquired the rights to five more Chicken Salad Chick locations in Oklahoma and 11 in Austin, TX. The Moore restaurant is the first of his to open while the others are under construction.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to introduce Chicken Salad Chick to the Moore community," said Troy Morrison, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Moore. "Chicken Salad Chick's dedication to exceptional food and dining experiences continues to inspire me to expand my portfolio. Our menu caters to a wide range of tastes, from health-conscious individuals to families and professionals seeking quick, nutritious meals. I'm incredibly fortunate to work side-by-side with a talented and passionate team and look forward to sharing our delicious menu items with Moore residents very soon!"

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Moore location offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, curbside pickup, third-party delivery, and catering options. The Moore opening marks the brand's fourth location in Oklahoma, following a recent opening in Broken Arrow and two in Tulsa.



"We're thrilled to reenter the Oklahoma City market with our new franchise owner, Troy Morrison," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Oklahoma City is a key region for us because of its lively community and strong support for local businesses. We're for Troy and his team to engage the Moore community with our unique hospitality and made from scratch food. His prior restaurant franchising experience, paired with his dedication to serving others, makes him the perfect candidate to continue growing our brand in the Sooner State."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Moore team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Moore, the restaurant will be raising money for The Toby Keith Foundation, which funds the building and operation of the "OK Kids Korral," a home-away-from-home for children battling cancer.

Chicken Salad Chick of Moore will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook

and Instagram for the latest news and trends.



For more information on giveaways and specials, visit





