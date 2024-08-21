UAE airports witness 14.2 percent increase in passenger traffic during H1 of 2024

(MENAFN) UAE airports experienced a significant increase in passenger traffic during the first half of 2024, with a total of 71.75 million passengers recorded, reflecting a 14.2 percent growth from the 62.79 million passengers in the same period last year, according to the latest data from the General Civil Aviation Authority. The statistics reveal that arrivals to UAE airports numbered 20,274,694, while departures totaled 21,090,750. Additionally, transit passengers accounted for 30,391,978 of the total. Air traffic movements reached 499,789, marking an 11.8 percent rise from the previous year, with February showing the highest growth rate at 15 percent compared to the same month in 2023.



Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, attributed the notable growth in the aviation sector to ongoing investments in infrastructure, organizational improvements, and advancements in digital transformation within the sector. He emphasized that the competitive performance and international reputation of UAE national carriers are evident in the sector’s positive growth indicators. Al Suwaidi also highlighted the Authority’s efforts to collaborate with federal and local partners, as well as national carriers, to explore and develop new market opportunities for air transport.



MENAFN21082024000045015682ID1108585234