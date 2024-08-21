Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Timings
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football highlights include the Copa Libertadores match featuring Palmeiras vs. Botafogo. Another key match is River Plate vs. Talleres in the same tournament.
In the Champions League, Young Boys take on Galatasaray. Additionally, Dinamo Kiev will face Red Bull Salzburg in today's lineup.
The day's football schedule also features Copa Sudamericana action, starting with Fortaleza taking on Rosario Central. In another match, Independiente Medellín faces Palestino.
Fans can also catch games from Brazil's Serie B today. Moreover, the Women's Brasileirão will be showcasing exciting matches.
See the times and where to watch today's football games live:
Women's Brasileirão
3:00 PM - São Paulo vs. Grêmio - SporTV
3:00 PM - Flamengo vs. Ferroviária - SporTV 2
3:00 PM - Corinthians vs. Avaí/Kindermann - GOAT Channel
3:00 PM - Botafogo vs. América-MG - GOAT Channel
3:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Cruzeiro - GOAT Channe
3:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs. Palmeiras - GOAT Channel
3:00 PM - Internacional vs. Santos - GOAT Channe
3:00 PM - Real Brasília vs. Fluminense - GOAT Channel
Brasileirão Sub-20
3:00 PM - Flamengo vs. Internacional - Fla TV (YouTube
3:00 PM - Santos vs. Goiás - Santos Futebol Clube (YouTube
3:00 PM - Fluminense vs. São Paulo - Fluminense Football Club (YouTube
3:00 PM - Palmeiras vs. Cruzeiro - TV Palmeiras/FAM (YouTube
3:00 PM - América-MG vs. Bahia - Coelho TV (YouTube
3:00 PM - Grêmio vs. Cuiabá - Grêmio FBPA (YouTube
3:00 PM - Fortaleza vs. RB Bragantino - TV Leão Novibet (YouTube
3:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs. Ceará - GaloTV | Atlético (YouTube)
Champions League (Playoffs)
4:00 PM - Young Boys vs. Galatasaray - TNT and Ma
4:00 PM - Dinamo Kiev vs. Red Bull Salzburg - Space and Ma
4:00 PM - Malmo vs. Sparta Praha - Ma
4:00 PM - Midtjylland vs. Slovan Bratislava - Max
Copa Sudamericana
7:00 PM - Fortaleza vs. Rosario Central - ESPN and Disney
9:30 PM - Independiente Medellín vs. Palestino - Paramount
9:30 PM - Lanús vs. LDU - Paramount+
Copa Libertadores
7:00 PM - The Strongest vs. Peñarol - ESPN 4 and Disney
9:30 PM - Palmeiras vs. Botafogo - TV Globo, ESPN, Disney+ and Globopla
9:30 PM - River Plate vs. Talleres - Paramount+
Brasileirão Serie B
7:00 PM - Guarani vs. Santos - Premiere
7:00 PM - América-MG vs. Chapecoense - SporTV and Premiere
7:00 PM - Mirassol vs. Botafogo-SP - GOAT Channel and Premiere
8:00 PM - CRB vs. Ceará - GOAT Channel and Premiere
9:00 PM - Goiás vs. Brusque - TV Brasil, GOAT Channel and Premiere
Peruvian Championship
9:30 PM - FCB Melgar vs. Sporting Cristal - Fanatiz
CONCACAF W Champions Cup
10:00 PM - Club America vs. Whitecaps - Disney+
Where to watch the Palmeiras vs. Botafogo game live today in the Libertadores?
The Palmeiras vs. Botafogo game will be broadcast live on TV Globo, ESPN, Disney+, and Globoplay, at 9:30 PM.
What time is the River Plate game in the Libertadores?
The River Plate vs. Talleres game will be broadcast live on Paramount+, at 9:30 PM.
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Globoplay
9:30 PM - Palmeiras vs. Botafogo - Copa Libertadores
Paramount+
9:30 PM - River Plate vs. Talleres - Copa Libertadores
9:30 PM - Independiente Medellín vs. Palestino - Copa Sudamericana
9:30 PM - Lanús vs. LDU - Copa Sudamericana
