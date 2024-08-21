Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Timings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights include the Copa Libertadores match featuring Palmeiras vs. Botafogo. Another key match is River Plate vs. Talleres in the same tournament.



In the Champions League, Young Boys take on Galatasaray. Additionally, Dinamo Kiev will face Red Bull Salzburg in today's lineup.



The day's football schedule also features Copa Sudamericana action, starting with Fortaleza taking on Rosario Central. In another match, Independiente Medellín faces Palestino.



Fans can also catch games from Brazil's Serie B today. Moreover, the Women's Brasileirão will be showcasing exciting matches.



See the times and where to watch today's football games live:

Women's Brasileirão







3:00 PM - São Paulo vs. Grêmio - SporTV



3:00 PM - Flamengo vs. Ferroviária - SporTV 2



3:00 PM - Corinthians vs. Avaí/Kindermann - GOAT Channel



3:00 PM - Botafogo vs. América-MG - GOAT Channel



3:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Cruzeiro - GOAT Channe



3:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs. Palmeiras - GOAT Channel



3:00 PM - Internacional vs. Santos - GOAT Channe

3:00 PM - Real Brasília vs. Fluminense - GOAT Channel







3:00 PM - Flamengo vs. Internacional - Fla TV (YouTube



3:00 PM - Santos vs. Goiás - Santos Futebol Clube (YouTube



3:00 PM - Fluminense vs. São Paulo - Fluminense Football Club (YouTube



3:00 PM - Palmeiras vs. Cruzeiro - TV Palmeiras/FAM (YouTube



3:00 PM - América-MG vs. Bahia - Coelho TV (YouTube



3:00 PM - Grêmio vs. Cuiabá - Grêmio FBPA (YouTube



3:00 PM - Fortaleza vs. RB Bragantino - TV Leão Novibet (YouTube

3:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs. Ceará - GaloTV | Atlético (YouTube)







4:00 PM - Young Boys vs. Galatasaray - TNT and Ma



4:00 PM - Dinamo Kiev vs. Red Bull Salzburg - Space and Ma



4:00 PM - Malmo vs. Sparta Praha - Ma

4:00 PM - Midtjylland vs. Slovan Bratislava - Max







7:00 PM - Fortaleza vs. Rosario Central - ESPN and Disney



9:30 PM - Independiente Medellín vs. Palestino - Paramount

9:30 PM - Lanús vs. LDU - Paramount+







7:00 PM - The Strongest vs. Peñarol - ESPN 4 and Disney



9:30 PM - Palmeiras vs. Botafogo - TV Globo, ESPN, Disney+ and Globopla

9:30 PM - River Plate vs. Talleres - Paramount+







7:00 PM - Guarani vs. Santos - Premiere



7:00 PM - América-MG vs. Chapecoense - SporTV and Premiere



7:00 PM - Mirassol vs. Botafogo-SP - GOAT Channel and Premiere



8:00 PM - CRB vs. Ceará - GOAT Channel and Premiere

9:00 PM - Goiás vs. Brusque - TV Brasil, GOAT Channel and Premiere





9:30 PM - FCB Melgar vs. Sporting Cristal - Fanatiz





10:00 PM - Club America vs. Whitecaps - Disney+





