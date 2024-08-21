(MENAFN) In the current geopolitical landscape, time appears to be working against Israel as it navigates a complex array of challenges. The unwavering support from the United States, despite occasional missteps, remains a crucial pillar for Israel. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for an agreement concerning abductees, suggesting that while Israeli Prime has accepted an American proposal, the real outcome now hinges on Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar. The situation remains uncertain, with the prospects of positive developments from Sinwar appearing bleak.



Simultaneously, the responses from the Iran axis and Hezbollah to recent developments in Beirut and Tehran are notably delayed. This procrastination, while seemingly advantageous to Israel in the short term, does not necessarily bode well in the long run. The Iranian-backed Hezbollah, having exacerbated Lebanon’s economic collapse, presents a grim scenario. The organization’s recent display of its extensive missile tunnel system, a costly endeavor likely running into billions, contrasts sharply with Lebanon’s dire domestic conditions, including widespread power shortages and fuel crises.



This duality of increased military preparedness and severe domestic turmoil in Lebanon highlights the deteriorating situation. Hezbollah’s show of military strength, juxtaposed with Lebanon's economic and infrastructural collapse, underscores the paradoxical nature of the current conflict. Despite the substantial American backing Israel enjoys, which could potentially deter immediate attacks, the prolonged presence of U.S. forces in the region remains uncertain. Both Hezbollah and other regional actors appear to be waiting for a more opportune moment to act, leveraging the current instability to their advantage.



The intricate dynamics at play, including the strategic delays by adversaries and the severe domestic issues faced by Lebanon, indicate that Israel’s strategic calculations are becoming increasingly complex. As the situation evolves, Israel must contend with a shifting landscape where both immediate and long-term threats are influenced by the broader regional context and the uncertain future of international support.

MENAFN21082024000045015687ID1108584116