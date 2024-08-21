Quarterly exports from Iran to Afghanistan soar 31 percent yr/yr

(MENAFN) During the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year, which runs from March 20 to June 20, the value of Iran's exports to Afghanistan saw a significant increase of 31 percent compared to the same period last year. Mahmoud Siadat, the head of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, reported that Iran exported goods worth USD517 million to Afghanistan over this three-month period. Siadat emphasized the importance of pursuing joint investments to maintain and grow Afghanistan’s market share for Iranian exports.



On June 29, Alireza Khameh-Zar, head of Iran’s Birjand Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the potential for expanding trade between the two countries to USD5.0 billion. He suggested that with the political conditions in Afghanistan stabilizing, there are no significant risks associated with trading with the country. Khameh-Zar proposed that engaging in Afghanistan’s construction projects could further boost bilateral trade to the USD5 billion target.



In early July, Iran’s commercial attaché in Afghanistan, Hossein Roustaei, reported a substantial 41 percent growth in Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year, compared to the same period the previous year. Roustaei noted that Iran's non-oil exports to Afghanistan increased by USD102 million, bringing the total to USD350 million between March 19 and May 22, 2024. He mentioned that Afghanistan is Iran’s sixth-largest export market and one of the countries with the highest positive trade balance for Iran.



The exported non-oil goods included a diverse range of products such as light oils, oil products, oil gases, ingots, iron, steel, compounds, polyethylene, hydrocarbons, foodstuffs, urea, tomatoes, apples, cement, various polyethylene types, potatoes, fresh fruits and vegetables, oranges, and infant formula. Roustaei highlighted that Iran exported 181,000 tons of non-oil goods to Afghanistan during this period, reflecting the robust nature of the trade relationship between the two countries.

