Outreach Qatar Celebrates 78Th Independence Day Of India

Doha: The Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul inaugurated the“Hum Sath-Sath Hain - We Are Together”, the celebration of India's 78th Independence Day by Outreach Qatar (OQ).

Outreach is founded as a community initiative to support the special-abled children and their parents. OQ General Secretary, Sameer Moosa briefed the intent of the event, followed by the welcome address by OQ President Avinash Gaikwad, wherein he also detailed on the functional aspects, activities, and impact OQ has been able to bring about on the children during the past year of its formation.

Ambassador of India H E Vipul appreciated the event put together by Outreach Qatar during the auspicious occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.

He mentioned that the slogan for this event“Hum Sath-Sath Hain - We Are Together” aptly describes the intent of those gathered on this special occasion. The Ambassador said that the biggest responsibility of the community is to keep our children together, teach them about the country, it's values and contribute towards building it further.

He also mentioned that the children in Qatar should be taught how to maintain and strengthen the India-Qatar relationship. And beyond this falls a greater responsibility on the community to include the children with special needs in activities and events of the community, as well as teach them about the nation, it's history, icons, culture and pride.

He appreciated Outreach Qatar for doing the same, and said kudos to the Outreach Qatar children for their superlative performance on the occasion. He also appreciated the Outreach Anthem“We Are Outreach Qatar” composed and directed by the OQ General Secretary Sameer Moosa as outstanding.

The OQ Advisory Board Chairman, P N Baburajan spoke about how Outreach Qatar is managing currently through limited resources available. He kept forward to the Community the need of a Community Centre for the specially-abled children, pointing out rightly that there are at least 18 distinguished schools for abled children in Qatar, but not a single such non-profit oriented, selfless initiative supporting the specially-abled expatriate children, that takes a note of the concerns and mental health of their parents as well.

Second Secretary (Consular, Visa, OCI and Passport), Embassy of India, Qatar, Sarup Singhji who was leaving Doha for his next assignment was felicitated during the occasion with a memento from Outreach Qatar for his selfless support and dedication to the members of the Indian Community in Qatar. Mahesh Gowda, in his introduction of Singh, said how he has been a source of guidance and a down to earth person in his close to a decade service in Doha.

Extraordinary performances, speeches, display of craftwork, and the unmatched spirit of the OQ children enthralled the audience, under the guidance and support of Lakshmi Chokalingam and her team of exceptionally dedicated volunteers. All participating and volunteering students were presented with appreciation certificates and mementoes.

One of the parents, Fairusha Jassim even spoke of the experience of her child's journey with OQ and the visible transformation in him. The event was another feather of success on Outreach Qatar's hat.