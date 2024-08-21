Al Masaood Automobiles Gears Up for the World Premiere of the All-New Nissan Patrol in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- mslgroup) As anticipation builds across the globe for the much-awaited reveal of the all-new Nissan Patrol, Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, is proud to announce the launch of Nissan’s ‘Feel Patrol’ video series. This captivating six-part exploration celebrates the legacy of the iconic SUV while offering an exclusive first look at its seventh-generation model.



Developed by Nissan Middle East, the ‘Feel Patrol’ series is a tribute to the Patrol’s storied 70-year history – from a rugged off-roader to a premium SUV that has become deeply ingrained in the UAE’s culture. The series, which kicked off with the first episode hosted by Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson of Nissan AMIEO, providing a whirlwind tour of the Patrol’s evolution. It sets the stage for an epic journey into the design, innovation, engineering, and craftsmanship that define the Nissan Patrol.



Each episode features a special ‘Part by Part’ segment, offering fans and automotive enthusiasts an exciting glimpse into the All-New Patrol ahead of its eagerly awaited global launch. The series also explores the Patrol’s impact and popularity as an SUV that has conquered terrains and captured hearts worldwide, with a dedicated episode paying homage to the Patrol’s iconic legacy in the Middle East.



In Abu Dhabi, the Nissan Patrol is more than just any car– it is a symbol of cultural heritage, a family companion, and an adventure partner. So much so, that the Y62 Patrol has been the number one SUV in the UAE since 2021, with rapidly growing interest in the new model as its global debut approaches.



Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles said, “The Nissan Patrol holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Abu Dhabi. It is a vehicle that has not only become an integral part of our community’s lifestyle but has also stood the test of time as a trusted companion for families and adventurers alike. The ‘Feel Patrol’ series perfectly encapsulates the essence of what makes the Patrol so special, and we are thrilled to bring this exciting journey to the community of Patrol lovers. As we gear up for the exciting world premiere of the car in our city, we look forward to continuing the legacy of the Patrol with a new chapter that promises to elevate the SUV experience to new heights.”



The world premiere of the all-new Nissan Patrol is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on September 3rd, 2024, marking a significant milestone as it is revealed from the Middle East to the world.

Dive into the excitement with the ‘Feel Patrol’ series including the "Part by Part" segments, on the Nissan YouTube channel.





MENAFN21082024004993011075ID1108582981