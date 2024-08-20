CRESSO Brands Launches Health And Wellness Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two of Nation's Top Healthcare Franchise Brands Join New Company's Portfolio

CRESSO Brands, LLC , a newly formed and wellness platform, is thrilled to announce the addition of two successful franchise brands,

Any Lab Test Now

and

ARCpoint Labs , to its portfolio. Both franchise companies embody CRESSO's core brand values by providing easy access to health and wellness services that improve the quality of life for communities nationwide.

"This is a very exciting time as we embark on a new venture with two of the most successful franchise brands in the healthcare sector, positioning ourselves as the largest direct access lab testing group in the United States," says Rich Simeone, Chairman of the Board of CRESSO Brands. "It's amazing to see the difference these companies are making in the lives of people across the country by offering retail healthcare services that were previously impossible to obtain. Together, they will continue to revolutionize the healthcare industry."



Any Lab Test Now

opened its first location in Metro Atlanta in 1992. Fifteen years later, the company began franchising, and today it boasts more than 230 franchise locations. Any Lab Test Now offers consumers direct access to thousands of lab tests, including general health and wellness, paternity, and HIV/STD testing. ARCpoint Labs

began serving customers in 1998 in Greenville, South Carolina. It sold its first franchise in 2006, and today there are more than 130 locations across the country. ARCpoint Labs focuses on employer solutions, including drug testing, background checks, fingerprinting, and Employee Assistance Programs (EAP).

"CRESSO Brands is dedicated to revolutionizing health and wellness for both businesses and individuals," explains John Constantine, a member of the CRESSO Board of Directors. "We are achieving this vision through initiatives like the MyARCpoint Labs software program- a cutting-edge interface that enhances customer accessibility and optimizes franchise operations, setting a new standard in the industry."



About CRESSO Brands, LLC

CRESSO Brands, LLC is a health and wellness platform dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare accessibility for individuals and businesses nationwide. With a mission to empower consumers and support businesses, CRESSO Brands has brought together two successful franchise brands-Any Lab Test Now and ARCpoint Labs-to create the largest direct-access lab testing group in the United States.

Media Contact

Nancy Bostrom,

[email protected] , 919.459.8163

