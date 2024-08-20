DL Software Completes $2 Million Pre-Seed Investment Round
DL Software today announced the completion of its pre-seed investment round, totaling $2 million. The round was led by dao5, Naval, and Evolve Ventures. Other participants included Kevin Zhou, Meltem Demirors, Balaji, and co-founders from Anduril, Rippling, Flexport, Intercom, Lambda, Replit, Ankr, and Akash.
DL Software operates a portfolio of software products, including:
Godel Terminal : a financial information system
Neets : a generative AI API for text-to-speech and more
Dr.
Gupta : an AI physician
Shoggoth : an image generation app featuring decentralized and edge compute
"Hundreds of thousands of users have enjoyed DL products. I'm thrilled to have attracted the faith of marquee investors and look forward to prudently growing our portfolio of diverse products," said Martin Shkreli, co-founder of DL.
