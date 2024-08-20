Global Healthcare Automation Market Size To Worth USD 99.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 9.94%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Healthcare Size was Valued at USD 38.7 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Healthcare Automation Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 99.8 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Siemens AG, Capsa Healthcare, General Electric Company, Swisslog Holding AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Tecan Group Ltd, HHS agency, and Others.

New York, United States , Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Automation Market Size is to Grow from USD 38.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 99.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.94% during the projected period.









Healthcare automation refers to the application of technology and automated processes to improve the caliber, precision, and productivity of administrative and healthcare-related duties. The need for automation is rising more quickly due to the growing use of it in the healthcare sector. In addition, healthcare or medical automation free up medical staff members to concentrate on patient care rather than conducting a variety of difficult duties. Automation increases productivity, increases safety, increases production rates, and makes better use of raw materials, the healthcare sector benefits from automation, which drives market growth. Several factors, such as the increasing demand for automation and its adaptability, are driving the automation market in the healthcare industry. The advantages of automation, such as lower human error and improved work performance, as well as database administration, are further reasons driving this market. However, the healthcare automation market has many restrictions that can hinder its widespread acceptance and introduction into healthcare systems, despite its potential benefits.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Healthcare Automation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Therapeutic Automation, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training Automation, Diagnostics & Monitoring Automation), By End-User (Hospital, Research Institutes, Home/Ambulatory Care, Diagnostic Center), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The therapeutic automation segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare automation market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global healthcare automation market is divided into therapeutic automation, lab & pharmacy automation, medical logistics & training automation, and diagnostics & monitoring automation. Among these, the therapeutic automation segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare automation market during the projected timeframe. Some of the most important reasons driving the market growth in terms of value sales are the increased prevalence of various chronic diseases, together with advancements in technology and treatment systems.

The research institutes segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare automation market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end users, the global healthcare automation market is divided into hospitals, research institutes, home/ambulatory care, and diagnostic centers. Among these, the research institutes segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare automation market during the estimated period. Research institutes are investing in various processes and digitizing labs to boost overall productivity at work. Research institutes are benefiting from this automation in ways including reduced cycle times for lab processes, increased overall productivity, and improved experimental data quality.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare automation market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare automation market over the forecast period. North America is leading the healthcare automation market due to its advanced technological infrastructure, robust healthcare systems, and innovative and entrepreneurial culture. The United States and Canada, which together spend a large amount of global healthcare spending and funds research and development, are included in the region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global healthcare automation market during the projected timeframe. The economies of Asia Pacific continue to grow and expand, there is an increasing need for healthcare systems that are efficient, scalable, and capable of serving a wide range of populations that are growing rapidly.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Healthcare Automation Market Siemens AG, Capsa Healthcare,, General Electric Company, Swisslog Holding AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Tecan Group Ltd, HHS agency, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, the HHS agency launched a hospital cybersecurity automation program. More than $50 million invested by the program to create software that can automatically detect potential vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit and release upgrades.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global healthcare automation market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Healthcare Automation Market, By Product Type



Therapeutic Automation

Lab & Pharmacy Automation

Medical Logistics & Training Automation Diagnostics & Monitoring Automation

Global Healthcare Automation Market, By End User



Hospital

Research Institutes

Home/Ambulatory Care Diagnostic center

Global Healthcare Automation Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

