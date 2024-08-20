EU Mission Arrives In Kyiv To Check Implementation Of Ukraine Facility Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A European Union delegation began a three-day visit to Ukraine to assess the progress of the implementation of the Ukraine Plan under the Ukraine Facility program.

That is according to the Ukrainian Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"In the next three days, consultations will be held with our European colleagues regarding the status of the implementation of the indicators of the Ukraine Plan under the EU's Ukraine Facility program for the third and fourth quarters of this year. Our task is to make this process as efficient and transparent as possible, because the implementation of the indicators of the Ukraine Facility program and the receipt of funds from the EU is an important element of macro-financial planning, which will help Ukraine maintain economic stability," Ukraine's First Deputy Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev said.

The EU delegation is led by Marlene Rosemarie Madsen, Head of the Economic and Sectoral Policies Unit in the Ukraine Service in the Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations. She praised the organization of work on coordinating and monitoring reforms in Ukraine.

According to the ministry, Ukraine plans to fulfill nine indicators in the third quarter of 2024, which will help receive EUR 4 billion in November, including EUR 1.5 billion in grant funding.

Ukraine this August received EUR 4.2 billion from the European Union through the Ukraine Facility program.