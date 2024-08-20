Egypt's President Al-Sisi, UN Deputy Secretary-General Discuss Gaza, Sudan Crises

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, on Tuesday to discuss ways to enhance the long-standing and strong relationship between Egypt and the UN and discuss crises in Gaza and Sudan.

The meeting, which included of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and a delegation accompanying the Deputy Secretary-General, including Elena Panova, the UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt, and Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Special Envoy for Financing Sustainable Development, focused on strengthening cooperation in various areas, including security and peace, climate change, and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

President Al-Sisi welcomed Mohammed, conveying the greetings of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and expressing appreciation for Guterres's positive stance on the challenges facing the region.

The meeting addressed regional issues and ways to achieve peace and stability in the region, including the ongoing efforts to ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and exchange detainees.

President Al-Sisi highlighted Egypt's intensive efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, emphasising the obstacles faced in delivering aid. Both sides stressed the crucial role played by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), particularly in light of the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which requires decisive action from the international community.

The situation in Sudan was also a key topic of discussion. President Al-Sisi emphasised Egypt's commitment to halting the fighting, protecting Sudan's resources and its people, and preserving the country's institutions and sovereignty.

“Egypt is committed to working with all international and regional actors to provide all possible support to end the political crisis and the humanitarian tragedy facing the people of Sudan,” President Al-Sisi said.

Mohammed commended Egypt's active role in international forums, particularly the United Nations, and its unwavering efforts toward peace and stability in the region.

“The UN appreciates Egypt's crucial humanitarian role in addressing the issue of refugees in the region and the burdens it bears in this regard,” Mohammed said.“The UN is committed to continuing and intensifying effective coordination and cooperation with Egypt on all levels.”

The meeting highlighted the close relationship between Egypt and the UN, demonstrating their shared commitment to addressing regional challenges and promoting peace, stability, and development across the region.



