Mima Creo Stroller Arrives In The U.S., Announces Mima® USA

- Royal Chu, Director of mima® USAEL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mima® USA is pleased to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated Mima Creo Stroller in the United States. Following a successful pre-order phase, the Creo is now available for immediate shipping and in-store purchase at premier baby gear retailers countrywide.Luxury and Sustainability in Perfect HarmonyThe Mima Creo Stroller isn't just a stroller; it's a statement of luxury, innovation, and eco-consciousness. With a 25% lower carbon footprint when compared to the average stroller, the Mima Creo is designed for parents who prioritize style and sustainability. Its arrival marks a new chapter for eco-conscious parenting without sacrificing luxury or functionality.Innovative Features Tailored for Today's ParentsThe Mima Creo Stroller is equipped with features that meet the needs of modern families:Newborn-Friendly Versatility: With car seat adapters and a full recline position, the Mima Creo accommodates infants and toddlers, adapting seamlessly as your child grows.Protective Canopy: The expansive canopy with UPF 50+ protection ensures your child is shielded from the sun and inclement weather, providing peace of mind on every outing.Automatic Footrest Fold: The stroller's self-folding footrest feature allows for effortless storage and transport, perfect for families on the go.Stroller Hits Nationwide Retailers with Strong SupportEco-Friendly Design: Crafted from sustainable materials, the Mima Creo minimizes environmental impact while providing a secure and comfortable ride for your child.“I'm excited the Creo has officially arrived in the United States," said Royal Chu, Director of Mima USA. "The enthusiasm from our US retail partners has been overwhelming, and we're thrilled to offer this innovative, eco-friendly stroller to parents across the country. The Creo will set a new standard for luxury and sustainability with mima and in the baby gear market."Parents who took advantage of pre-ordering the Mima Creo Stroller are now receiving their orders. Nationwide retailers offering the Mima Creo include Nini & Loli in Miami, Traveling Tikes and Little Sprouts in California, Pish Posh Baby in New Jersey, Strolleria in Phoenix, Macrobaby in Orlando, and select luxury baby stores across New York City such as Mega Babies USA. The most recent addition to this esteemed list of sales partners is the luxury department store Nordstrom, which will offer the Mima Creo Stroller online.To purchase the Mima Creo Stroller, consumers can visit or check with select retailers. Embrace the future of luxury baby strollers and join the growing community of eco-conscious parents.About mima® USAThe mima baby gear brand is creating memorable moments for babies and parents alike. With a commitment to modern elegance in design, innovation, and quality, adding a touch of magic to every creation. From the cherished first words to the triumphant first steps, mima plays a vital role in the parenting journey. Discover our transformative products and step into a world where positivity and parenthood come together.For inquiries, sales information, and media requests, please contact:Sales: ...PR & Media: ...

