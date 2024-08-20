The Minds Behind Vnylab: Technology, Blockchain And Music Industry Experts Revolutionizing Artist-Fan Interactions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VNYLab, the emerging designed to bring artists and their fans closer together, has attracted top experts in technology, blockchain and music as they develop the company's revolutionary platform to deepen engagement between fans and artists.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VNYLab , the emerging music platform designed to bring artists and their fans closer together, has attracted top industry experts in technology, blockchain and music as they develop the company's revolutionary platform to deepen engagement between fans and artists.Among the inventive minds behind VNYLab are the company's three co-founders:.Jon Zeit, VNYLab's Chief Operating Officer, has been a professional performing artist as well as a touring and recording musician for over 20 years. He is also a proven entrepreneur and consultant with deep experience in Web3, Metaverse and Blockchain..Wes Mason, Chief Executive Officer of VNYLab, was most recently the CEO of Meridian Behavioral Health Systems (Brentwood, Tennessee). A veteran CEO in publicly traded healthcare companies, Mason also has over 25 years of experience as a successful entrepreneur of privately held companies spanning multiple industries including hospitality and entertainment..Nikki Fernandez, VNYLab's Artist Development leader, is a 35-year music industry veteran performing artist, touring musician, composer, songwriter and writer. Most recently the founder of NSF NOW, Inc., Fernandez adds her experience as a strategic business development executive, curator and industry relations consultant to the VNYLab platform.Greg Allen, the founder and CEO of Patron Empowerment and the principal architect of Rhythmic Rebellion, has joined VNYLab as a partner and a member of the executive team. Allen has worked on the development of the Rhythmic Rebellion platform since 2017, with over $12 million invested. He will work with the VNYLab tech team to lead the integration and enhancements to the new platform.Jason Ayala, the Chief Technology Officer at VNYLab, brings a decade of experience with Blockchain and Web3 development to the company. He has over two decades of experience leading teams in systems and software development in trading, finance, and blockchain. Ayala was formerly the Chief Architect of HxRO and the Founder of Edgetech Networks.Advertising and entertainment industry veteran Tom Flanagan is VNYLab's Director of Brand. A former Executive Vice President of Leo Burnett, he launched the New York City office of Leo Burnett in 2011 and was the head of Leo Burnett's entertainment industry-related efforts. Flanagan's global entertainment industry experience has been valuable to scores of the world's major film studios, television networks, record labels, cable/satellite providers and professional sports properties.Melissa Pardike recently joined VNYLab as Senior Director of UX Research and Development and is charged with the platform's rebranding and enhancing the user experience through innovative UI/UX design. Pardike brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at industry giants including Amazon and OYO, as well as an extensive background in platform gaming.VNYLab's board of advisors includes notable executives in technology, entertainment, advertising, and music sharing valuable insights that are at the core of the new platform and its offerings. The advisory board includes:.Charles Griffith, former Vice President of Technology at Amazon, CTO of American Eagle Outfitters' Quiet Platforms and founder and CTO of MileZero..John Loeffler, co-founder of Rave Music/Wonda World, and former EVP and director of New York repertoire at BMG Records..Brett Nemeroff, former A&R with BMG, creator of Good JAMS and the producer and director of over 50 full-length and short film features..Jerry Wonda Duplesis, multi-award winning music producer, philanthropist, entrepreneur and musician, the founder/owner of Platinum Sound (NYC), and Governor of the New York chapter of the recording academy..Keith Shocklee, co-founding member of Public Enemy, co-founding member of The Bomb Squad, and an award-winning producer, DJ and entrepreneur.The VNYLab advisory board also includes Peter Rafelson (songwriter, producer and publisher as well as founder of DigiRamp and co-founder of Electracast) and David Rock (founder, Made By, entrepreneur and former Executive Creative Director for Gary Vaynerchuk).VNYLab simplifies the user experience, ensuring that fans can engage without navigating the complexities of Web3 technology. Within this collaborative environment, fans are invited to contribute to the creative process by providing feedback on various aspects of song recording and composition.This direct involvement allows fans to influence the final product, fostering a deeper connection with the music and the artist. Features such as live streams, mini-events, and a strong community aspect create a dynamic and engaging experience for all participants.

Jim DeLorenzo

Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations

+1 215-266-5943

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

VNYLab co-founder Jon Zeit shares the origin story the emerging music platform designed to bring artists and their fans closer together.