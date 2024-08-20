Aerospace Technical Services Co. (ATS) Reiterates Commitment To Compliance And Transparency Across Global Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 20 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerospace Technical Services Co. ("ATS"), a leader in maintenance, repair and technical services, reaffirms its commitment to compliance and transparency in all aspects of its operations. ATS continues to set the standard for ethical business practices, quality assurance and regulatory compliance.

In an increasingly complex regulatory environment, ATS strives to maintain the highest standards of compliance with international and local regulations. ATS has demonstrated its competence in the aerospace industry by earning accreditation as an EN 9120 organization, an FAA ASA-100 Accredited organization, and an EASA Part 145 organization.

The implementation of these standards has improved Aerospace Technical Services Co.'s (ATS) ability to serve its clientele and promote a transparent and accountable culture. With great effort, Aerospace Technical Services Co. (ATS) has matched its operations to the exacting requirements of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and other international certification and accreditation programs. The company has successfully met or exceeded all regulatory requirements set forth through comprehensive internal audits, improved data security protocols, and ongoing staff training.

"Our commitment to compliance and transparency is not just an obligation; but a core value that defines ATS as a whole," said Mr. Mahdi Al-Tahaineh, founder of Aerospace Technical Services Co. "We strive for integrity, accountability, and excellence in every aspect of our business. With this commitment, we ensure that our customers receive the best possible service. We value the relationships we have built with regulators and industry partners around the world."

Mr. Al-Tahaineh added: "As we continue to expand our presence in the industry, our focus on compliance and transparency is critical. We recognize that our success is built on the trust of our customers and stakeholders, and we are committed to maintaining that trust through our explicit commitment to safety and quality."

ATS offers a wide range of services tailored to the various needs of the aviation industry. These include the supply of high-quality aircraft spare parts, which ensure the availability of key components for maintenance and repairs. ATS also offers specialized engine solutions, including asset management of aircraft engines, auxiliary power units (APUs) and landing gear systems.

The company's expertise also includes line maintenance for a wide range of aircraft models, which it services safely and effectively at different airports. By the first quarter of 2025, it hopes to have finished building the first heavy maintenance hangar for narrow body aircraft at the largest airport in the world.

ATS has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the aviation sector through its commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. By investing in advanced technologies and employee training, the company ensures that its teams are equipped to meet the evolving demands of the aviation industry while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence.

About Aerospace Technical Services Co. (ATS)

Aerospace Technical Services was established in 2003, and it has a branch office in the United Arab Emirates in addition to its main office in Jordan. ATS excels in aircraft supply, maintenance and consulting services, and employs over 200 professions in airline operations, airline maintenance and airline/MRO engineering.

For more information about Aerospace Technical Services and its commitment to compliance and transparency, please

visit .

SOURCE Aerospace Technical Services Co.