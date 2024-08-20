Hungary Has Not Explained To EU Why It Has Simplified Entry For Russians And Belarusians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, 19 August, the deadline set by the European Commission for Hungary's response to questions about the reasons for easing entry conditions for Russian and Belarusian citizens expired.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Euractiv .

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson had previously sent a letter to her Hungarian counterpart Sandor Pinter asking him to explain the changes in the country's immigration policy. In particular, Hungary has recently eased the requirements for Russians and Belarusians to enter the country to work, granting them a two-year stay with the possibility of extending the period for another three years.

While the issuance of long-term visas and residence permits is a matter for individual Member States, Johannson stressed that 'such schemes should be carefully balanced so as not to jeopardise the integrity of our common territory without internal border controls, and take due account of potential security implications'.

"The extension of the facilitated processing of residence and work permit applications for citizens of Russia and Belarus could lead to a de facto circumvention of the restrictions the Union has imposed," the letter reads.

Johansson asked Budapest to respond 'no later than 19 August'.

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed to Euractiv that as of Monday, a response had not yet been received.

Earlier this year, several countries, led by the Czech Republic, called for a ban on travel to the Schengen area for Russian diplomats, who they believe will pose a threat of espionage if they are able to move freely within the bloc after entering the visa-free zone.

The Baltic and Nordic countries - Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and Finland - in a joint letter sent to Brussels last Thursday (15 August) expressed concern that Hungary's easing of restrictions could increase this risk.

"Regardless of whether it falls under national or Union competence, we are worried that this decision may constitute a serious security risk to all member states," the letter, written by the foreign, interior and justice ministers of the countries, said.

"Hungary's reply, your analysis, and the next steps will be of utmost importance in ensuring our national security," the signatories said, adding that they welcome Johansson's involvement in the matter.

As Ukrinform reported, Hungary has simplified the conditions of entry for citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus. After Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow, Budapest included Russian and Belarusian citizens in the so-called national card programme, which is issued to those wishing to work in Hungary for two years with the possibility of extension.

No special checks are carried out on the holders of the 'national card' at the European level, which has already caused concern among Hungary's neighbours. The European Commission has asked Hungary to explain how the country intends to admit citizens of Belarus and Russia under a simplified procedure and how the requirements for entry into the Schengen area will be met.

By 19 August, the European Commission expected Hungary to answer a number of questions about a possible threat to EU security due to Budapest's decision to simplify entry requirements for Russian and Belarusian citizens.