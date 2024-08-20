Senegal urges Iran to collaborate in mining industry

(MENAFN) Senegal’s Ambassador to Tehran, Saliou Niang Dieng, has emphasized the potential for enhanced cooperation between Senegal and Iran in the sector. In a recent meeting with Fazlollah Heydari Farzan, the director of International Affairs at Iran's Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the Senegalese envoy proposed the possibility of a new agreement. This agreement would focus on jointly operating an iron ore mine located in Senegal. Ambassador Dieng underscored his commitment to facilitating this partnership by arranging the necessary formalities for the agreement.



In response, Farzan expressed Iran's keen interest in strengthening its mining collaborations with African nations. He noted that the meeting was intended to follow up on previous agreements established during the fifth joint committee meeting between Iran and Senegal, which took place in November in Dakar. The discussions aimed to revisit and update these agreements and explore additional opportunities for cooperation in the mining sector.



Farzan highlighted Iran's willingness to support Senegal by offering educational courses for Senegalese engineers. These courses would cover a range of topics including geology, exploration, and mineral production processes. Additionally, Iran is interested in expanding its involvement in Senegal's mining industry beyond iron ore. This includes opportunities in the production of cement, phosphate fertilizers, and other related areas.



The Iranian official also suggested that a productive next step would be to invite Senegal's Minister of Mines and Energy for further bilateral negotiations. This initiative could help solidify the partnership and pave the way for the establishment of a technical and engineering company in collaboration with IMIDRO, further advancing the bilateral mining cooperation between the two countries.

