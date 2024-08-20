Prohance Co-Sponsors The 14Th Philippines Shared Services And BPO Week 2024 In Manila

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ProHance at Shared Services and BPO Week Philippines 2025

The Shared Services and BPO Week Philippines 2025

Empowering the future of shared services and BPO, ProHance drives innovation and efficiency across the global outsourcing landscape.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProHance , a leading workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, co- sponsored the 14th Philippines Shared Services and BPO Week (SSOW) held in Manila from August 6th to August 9th, 2024. This prestigious event brought together the country's foremost leaders in Shared Services, Global Business Services (GBS), and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) to explore the industry's evolving landscape and the critical role of digitization in strengthening service management and ensuring seamless operations.In an era marked by market volatility, relentless cost pressures, and disruptive technological advancements, the shared services industry in the Philippines is at a pivotal juncture. As the industry continues its journey into 2024, this dynamic environment necessitates reimagining support function operations. The Philippines, commanding a significant 13% market share in the global IT-BPM sector, is instrumental in shaping the future of shared service centers and BPOorganizations. The industry's shift from a cost-focused to a value-driven approach underscores the urgent need for transformation in center operations, ensuring they meet client demands and deliver enhanced value to the enterprise.The Philippines SSOW 2024 provided an invaluable platform for industry leaders to exchange insights and strategies for navigating this transformation. The event featured prominent speakers from various sectors who shared their expertise on driving innovation and operational excellence. Attendees participated in interactive speed networking sessions, and panel discussions, fostering a comprehensive learning experience that equipped them with the tools and knowledge needed to propel their organizations forward.

Shikha Mishra

ProHance

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube