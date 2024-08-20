Commercial Power Expert Vanguard Makes Its North America Ivt Expo Debut

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The latest in Vanguard battery will be on display at the 2024 show in Chicago

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton, a global leader in commercial power solutions, is making its debut appearance at the North American iVT 2024 in booth #1328 . The power expert will showcase its extensive lineup of advanced Vanguard commercial battery products, underscoring its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the off-highway sector. The iVT Expo, known for bringing together leaders and innovators, will take place August 21–22, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The iVT Expo will be a venue for the industry's leading design and engineering experts like Vanguard to connect on the latest technologies transforming the off-highway equipment space, including VanguardTM battery solutions .

"We're excited to bring our diverse lineup of battery solutions to iVT Expo. Attendees will see firsthand how our tailored battery technology goes beyond a 'one size fits all' approach to meet the unique needs of diverse equipment and application styles," said David Frank, SVP & President of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "Our batteries deliver exceptional performance, reliability and efficiency across a wide range of compact equipment. We look forward to connecting with other industry experts as we explore the next generation of off-highway vehicle technologies."

Fixed and Swappable Battery Offerings

Vanguard offers both fixed and swappable configurations of its commercial Lithium-Ion battery packs to support the diverse application needs of the off-highway industry. Show attendees will have the opportunity to explore this technology up close in the Vanguard booth where a selection of these products will be on display.

48V 1.5kWh* Commercial Battery (Si1.5)

The 48V 1.5kWh*

Swappable Battery (Si1.5) represents a true breakthrough in portable power technology. Designed to address the industry's most pressing concerns around range anxiety and charging infrastructure, the Si1.5 features an ingenious swappable design that allows users to instantly swap a depleted battery for a fully charged one, eliminating the downtime for recharging. Another feature that sets the Si1.5 apart is the battery's brand-agnostic standard interface, which lets users swap power between brands and applications. The integrated Battery Management System (BMS) safely optimizes performance and longevity. Offering high power and great cycle life in a compact, durable package, the Si1.5 unlocks application potential across industries.

24V 3.5kWh* Commercial Battery (Fi3.5)

Designed to be easily integrated into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) equipment, the Vanguard Lithium-Ion 3.5kWh* (Fi3.5) Commercial Battery Pack is now available at 24V and 48V. By offering a battery at 24V, Vanguard can help simplify the integration process for existing OEM applications utilizing lead-acid batteries. OEMs can rely on this battery for maximum efficiency with the 2,000-cycle

lifespan and virtually no scheduled maintenance. The BMS helps ensure safe operations by constantly measuring voltage and temperature.

48V 5kWh* Commercial Battery (Fi5.0)

The Vanguard 48V 5kWh* Commercial Battery (Fi5.0) features a

diecast aluminum enclosure that provides protection and durability for the internal Cell Module Assembly (CMA) units. Designed to deliver a 2,000-cycle lifespan with virtually no scheduled maintenance, the 5kWh* Commercial Battery can be seamlessly integrated and serviced while operators receive instant power for the tasks at hand. This is a total modular solution that OEMs and operators can count on.

48V 7kWh* Commercial Battery (Fi7.0)

The 48V 7kWh* Commercial Battery Pack (Fi7.0) answers OEMs' requests for a flexible battery solution that can be utilized in a wider variety of applications, including turf, golf and recreation. With a compact footprint, the Fi7.0 delivers more power in a smaller package and can be scaled in parallel with additional Vanguard battery packs to meet larger equipment power needs. The battery can be fully charged in less than eight hours and has a charging temperature range of -10°C to 45°C.

Designed, engineered and assembled in the United States, Vanguard battery products are backed by the robust Briggs & Stratton service network. Vanguard also recently extended its commercial limited warranty to eight years** on its entire lineup of Lithium-Ion batteries. This new warranty serves as a further testament to how confidently the company stands behind its batteries and the value and support Vanguard aims to provide its customers.

Vanguard Technology Partners at the Show

Several Vanguard Battery Technology Partners will be exhibiting at the show, including Terzo Power Systems (#508), IFP Motion Solutions (#1218) and Applied Engineered Systems. Vanguard Battery Technology Partners are transforming the electrification process for small- to mid-sized OEMs. Vanguard Technology Partners are a key part of the integration process for an OEM. They bring expertise in developing new applications and electrifying existing applications as well as providing the products to the OEM to be able to complete their project.

To learn more about Vanguard and see the company's latest battery innovations, visit the Vanguard booth

(#1328) at iVT Expo 2024 in Chicago from August 21 to 22.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

**See href="" rel="nofollow" com/na/en_us/support/warrant for warranty details.



About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

