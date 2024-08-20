Nakhchivan Prepares Green Energy Concept
The preparation of the "Green Energy" Concept for the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic has commenced, Azernews
reports that this was reported by the State energy Service of
Nakhchivan.
According to the information, 7,992 hectares of uncultivated
land proposed by the State Service for Real estate Affairs under
the Ministry of Economy have been designated for the implementation
of "Green Energy" projects within the autonomous republic.
It should be noted that the "State Program for the
Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
for 2023-2027," approved by President Ilham Aliyev's decree on June
5, 2023, includes plans for preparing the "Green Energy"
Concept.
This program outlines the continuation of public-private
partnerships, the development of alternative and renewable energy
sources, and the construction of a new thermal power plant.
