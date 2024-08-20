Jesna Case: CBI To Visit Mundakkayam After Former Lodge Employee Claims To Have Seen Missing Girl

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The CBI team probing the Jesna missing case is set to visit Mundakkayam today to investigate a new lead. A former lodge employee has come forward claiming to have seen a girl resembling Jesna at the lodge days before her disappearance in 2018. The CBI officials from Thiruvananthapuram will look into whether the sighting is indeed connected to Jesna case.



After the woman made this claim, Asianet News Kottayam reporter Bidin M. Das reached that lodge, which is steeped in mystery. The lodge is located near the Mundakkayam bus stand, and the rooms are on the upper floors, accessible by a staircase. The woman who made the revelation had said that she saw the girl resembling Jesna with her boyfriend on the staircase leading to the rooms. The room no. 102 taken by the duo is on the second floor.

The lodge owner, Biju Xavier, while denying the latest revelation, told Asianet News that the Crime Branch team had previously visited the lodge as part of their investigation.