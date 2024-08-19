United States Supplied 13 Phalanx Anti-Aircraft Systems To Taiwan
8/19/2024 3:11:46 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Taiwan's armed forces have received 13 new Mark 15 Phalanx Block
1B naval anti-aircraft artillery systems from the United States,
Azernews reports.
It is reported that eight more such systems will be transferred
in 2025.
According to a source in the armed forces, the volume of the
transaction amounted to 10.16 billion new Taiwanese dollars (about
$ 314.67 million). Anti-aircraft systems have already been
installed on ships, which will increase their defensive
capabilities against missiles, air targets and enemy boats.
