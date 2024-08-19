عربي


United States Supplied 13 Phalanx Anti-Aircraft Systems To Taiwan

8/19/2024 3:11:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Taiwan's armed forces have received 13 new Mark 15 Phalanx Block 1B naval anti-aircraft artillery systems from the United States, Azernews reports.

It is reported that eight more such systems will be transferred in 2025.

According to a source in the armed forces, the volume of the transaction amounted to 10.16 billion new Taiwanese dollars (about $ 314.67 million). Anti-aircraft systems have already been installed on ships, which will increase their defensive capabilities against missiles, air targets and enemy boats.

