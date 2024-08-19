Amprion issues €1.1 billion of green bonds

EQS-News: Amprion GmbH / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Transmission system operator Amprion GmbH ('Amprion') today successfully issued another green totalling €1.1 billion. The bond was issued in two tranches and met with great interest from investors.



The green dual-tranche bond was issued on the basis of Amprion's €9

billion debt issuance programme:





The first tranche in the amount of €500 million has a maturity of 6 years and a coupon of 3.125% p.a. The second tranche for €600 million has a maturity of 15 years and a coupon of 3.850% p.a.

Peter Rüth, CFO of Amprion, says in summary:“The positive response to our green bond underlines the investor confidence in our corporate and financing strategy. The proceeds will be invested exclusively in our green project portfolio, directly supporting our goals to expand and modernise the transmission grid to integrate more and more renewable energy.”



Proceeds to be used in accordance with the Green Finance Framework



The proceeds will be used exclusively for sustainable projects that are in line with the United Nations sustainability goals (Goals 7 Affordable and Clean Energy and 9 Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). The projects are anchored in Amprion's Green Finance Framework. The Framework was developed in accordance with the international Green Bond Principles of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA). The second-party opinion was provided by renowned ESG rating agency Sustainalytics.



Solid investment grade ratings



Amprion is rated by the two rating agencies Moody's and Fitch Ratings as Baa1 and BBB+, respectively, in each case with a stable outlook.



The expected issue ratings for this green dual-tranche bond are Baa1 from Moody's and A- from Fitch.



The transaction was supported by Bayerische Landesbank, Commerzbank, DZ BANK AG, ING, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, SEB and UniCredit as joint lead managers.





Investor contact



Patrick Wang

Head of Investor Relations

P: +49 231 5849 12297

...





Amprion connects



Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000 kilometre-long extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. One third of Germany's economic output is generated there. Our lines are the lifelines of society: they secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the grid stable and secure - and are paving the way for a climate-neutral energy system by expanding our grid. More than 2,700 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other locations help to keep the lights on. We also take on overarching tasks for the interconnected networks in Germany and Europe.







