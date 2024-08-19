Tye Dutcher: From Gold Medalist To Financial Professional

(MENAFN- 3BL) Many things define Tye Dutcher : Paralympic turned professional, motivational speaker, volunteer, club water polo head coach, husband, new dad...the list goes on. Even with that, there's more to his story-including recently completing the Principal® Financial (PFN) Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Fellowship program.

“The D&I Fellowship program really helped me get on the right path for my financial career,” said Tye, who started with the PFN in the Phoenix office in January.“The leadership has been phenomenal every step of the way. With everything that I've gone through, I believe there's a reason why I'm at Principal.”

Created in February 2023, the Diversity & Inclusion Fellowship is a selective program that offers a path into a financial services career for individuals with access to diverse markets. Since 2023, six individuals have graduated from the program, with two more set to graduate in September. The Fellowship allows participants to learn relevant selling skills and product knowledge, while also working to get the appropriate licenses under the guidance of experienced professionals. Tye is now in the six-month financial representative phase of his career with Principal.

“The path to become a financial professional is a long and arduous one,” said Seth Dhaenens, managing director in the Principal Financial Network of the Rocky Mountains and Arizona.“Tye was the perfect candidate for us. We felt his background would help him respond to adversity in a positive and productive way. We're excited for the impact that Tye is going to have in our community.”

And Tye agrees,“For the first time in my career, I feel like I'm part of a team with people who support me. It's been my life-long dream to serve others in the financial services industry.”

Tye's story

To understand where Tye is today, you have to know his journey. The youngest of five kids, he spent hours swimming and competing against siblings in his family's backyard pool at their home in California. Then at age 11, everything changed.

One day, Tye snuck up from behind to play a trick on his dad while he was on the riding lawnmower. As his dad put the lawnmower in reverse, he felt a bump. The mower blade had run over Tye's right foot, slicing it off. After four surgeries in 11 days, Tye's foot was amputated two inches above his ankle. He now wears a prosthetic from the knee down.

“I told my mom in the hospital I know this happened for a reason,” Tye said.“We can't dwell on it-we have to move forward.”

That day wasn't just an accident, but something that helps define Tye. When his four other siblings went on to serve in the military, he couldn't; so he dedicated himself to representing his country in a different way. In high school, Tye dove into the world of competitive swimming, even receiving an invite to train and live at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs leading up to the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.

“I was training six days a week, swimming 14,000 meters a day, pushing my body beyond its limit,” Tye says.“All that training to swim under one minute in a race is nuts.”

Although he didn't medal in Rio, the experience motivated him even more. He won bronze in the 100 backstroke at the 2017 World Para Swimming Championships and later won a gold and two bronze medals at the 2019 Parapan American Games.

“Representing your country on the world stage is a feeling unlike any other. When you get that medal, put your hand over your heart, and sing the national anthem, it makes it all worth it.”

Life as a financial professional

Tye is focused on building relationships in his community. Serving people from all walks of life, he believes his experiences help serve a niche market in the lives of persons with disabilities .

“Not many people have gone through what we've gone through, be it physical or mental. The financial security aspect is the missing puzzle piece for a lot of these people. I'm glad I can help in that area,” he said.

“Be thankful for what you're going through. We all experience hardships. I'm grateful for losing my foot at age 11 and for everything that has come from that. I wouldn't change a thing.”

