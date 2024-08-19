عربي


International Conference On COP 29 To Be Held In Shusha

8/19/2024 9:25:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An international conference focusing on the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP 29) will take place in Shusha, Azernews reports.

The theme of the conference is "The Impact of Anthropogenic Factors and Climate Change on the Ecosystems of Garabagh."

According to a report, the event is scheduled for September 30 and is organized by the Institute of Dendrology under the Ministry of Science and Education.

The primary goal of the conference is to engage scientists and experts in biology in a discussion about climate change and its effects on the environment. Attendees will have the opportunity to exchange ideas, explore solutions, and share international best practices.

AzerNews

