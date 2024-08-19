International Conference On COP 29 To Be Held In Shusha
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
An international conference focusing on the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate
Change (COP 29) will take place in Shusha,
Azernews reports.
The theme of the conference is "The Impact of Anthropogenic
Factors and Climate Change on the Ecosystems of Garabagh."
According to a report, the event is scheduled for September 30
and is organized by the Institute of Dendrology under the Ministry
of Science and Education.
The primary goal of the conference is to engage scientists and
experts in biology in a discussion about climate change and its
effects on the environment. Attendees will have the opportunity to
exchange ideas, explore solutions, and share international best
practices.
MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108575647
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.