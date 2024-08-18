Watch: Dubai Motorists Fined For Using Hard Shoulder To Overtake

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 2:39 PM

Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 2:43 PM

Dubai fined a group of motorists for overtaking using the hard shoulder of the road, the authority revealed in a on Sunday.

The violation leads to a penalty of six black points and a fine of Dh1,000.

In the video shared on X, two separate incidents of the misdemeanour have been displayed. In the first, a motorcycle owner is seen overtaking using the hard shoulder, while in the second, a pick-up truck driver is seen doing the same.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Motorists might often resort to this when there is slow-moving traffic on the roads.

The authority has urged everyone to adhere to traffic safety guidelines and regulations while driving.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Motorist, pedestrian fined after run-over accident

'Save Dh170 per month': Dubai motorists take longer routes to avoid paying Salik fee

Dubai's JBR e-scooter ban triggers similar calls from other neighbourhoods