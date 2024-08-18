عربي


Watch: Dubai Motorists Fined For Using Hard Shoulder To Overtake

8/18/2024 3:15:15 PM

Dubai Police fined a group of motorists for overtaking using the hard shoulder of the road, the authority revealed in a video on Sunday.

The violation leads to a penalty of six black points and a fine of Dh1,000.


In the video shared on X, two separate incidents of the misdemeanour have been displayed. In the first, a motorcycle owner is seen overtaking using the hard shoulder, while in the second, a pick-up truck driver is seen doing the same.

Motorists might often resort to this when there is slow-moving traffic on the roads.

The authority has urged everyone to adhere to traffic safety guidelines and regulations while driving.

