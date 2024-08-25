Mobile Pools Offer Relief From Heat To Children In North Syria Camps

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 10:59 AM

Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM

In a run-down north Syria camp, children displaced by the country's 13-year war played and splashed in volunteer-run mobile swimming pools that provided much-needed relief from the sweltering summer heat.

Volunteers from the Smile Younited charity barely had any time to finish setting up the three pools in a busy square surrounded by tents before children of all ages jumped in, dancing along to songs blasted on loudspeakers.

The pools at Kafr Naseh camp, in the Aleppo countryside, provided rare entertainment to young boys and girls whose lives have been scarred by war and poverty.

Mohammad Ezzedine, 38, said he was thrilled to see his five children so happy.

"I hope they will come back every week... because it's hot and the kids need to distract themselves and have fun" because "they live under pressure inside a confined camp," he said.

The children "had never been to a pool before. The most we could do was put them in a plastic tub and fill it with water" when it is available to cool down in the summer, Ezzedine added.

More than five million people, most of them displaced, live in areas outside government control in Syria's north and northwest, the UN says, and many rely on aid to survive.

As the conflict drags on, a lack of international funding has severely undercut the provision of basic services including water, waste disposal and sanitation in displacement camps outside government control in Syria's north and northwest.

Residents of Kafr Naseh camp say they have not had access to free, clean water in a year and a half.

"The old and the young want water because it is a lifeline... The camps are thirsty," said 65-year-old Habiba Hamdush, who has been living in the camp for six years.

Children in the camp "are deprived of everything... Some of them have never seen a pool before and don't even know how to swim," she said.

But now, they can "enjoy the pools, which are a source of happiness and relief from the heat," she said as she watched 15 of her grandchildren splash about.

Many of them were very young when her family was displaced from neighbouring Idlib province and "grew up in the camp thirsty, hungry, living in tents and exposed to the sun," she said.

Syria's civil war has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions since it began in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

When the children are done swimming, they sit around plastic tables sipping juice and eating fruit - food provided by the charity.

"They don't know what a trip to the pool is, so we brought the pool to them," said Ayman Abu Taym, 30, who heads the team of volunteers.

"Children are not just in need of aid, they also need activities like playing and swimming," he added.