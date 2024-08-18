Raghuram Rajan On Blazing A New Path To India’S Development

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IMF PODCASTS

WASHINGTON, USA – For many emerging economies, moving from an export-oriented strategy with labor-intensive to a more sophisticated production process was key to their development.

But the world is quickly changing, and Raghuram Rajan says India need not follow that same path. In their new book, Breaking the Mold , the former Reserve of India governor and co-author Rohit Lamba argue that India has lost its cost advantage and must focus on developing its human capital.

In this podcast , IMF Asia and Pacific Department Head Krishna Srinivasan and Raghuram Rajan discuss how India might leverage its growing workforce and pivot from“brawn to brain”.

