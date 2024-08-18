UAE-Oman Travel: Dubai Flight To Salalah Returns Due To Adverse Weather

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A flight of flydubai (FZ 39) from Dubai International (DXB) to Salalah Airport (SLL) on Sunday, August 18, returned to Dubai“due to ongoing adverse weather conditions in Salalah,” a flydubai spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.

“Passengers are advised to check flight status on flydubai for the latest information regarding their flights,” the spokesperson added.

On Saturday, flights between Salalah and Muscat experienced delays due to adverse weather conditions, and SLL was temporarily closed .

Oman Air, too, advised its passengers to check their flight status on Oman Air's website or through contacting the call centre.

ALSO READ:

Oman: Flights delayed as Salalah International Airport temporarily closed amid harsh weather

UAE: Drop in visibility over Al Maktoum International; orange alert issued for dust, wind