German Defense Minister Urges Citizens to Back Ukraine Financially
(MENAFN) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Saturday called on citizens to take a firm stance against what he described as “enemies of democracy” at home and to continue supporting Ukraine financially, invoking a 16th-century saying on “happy farts.”
Speaking at a Social Democratic Party convention in Koblenz, Pistorius criticized the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and its supporters, urging Germans to “stand up for this democracy.”
Quoting Martin Luther, he said, “A happy fart never comes from a miserable ass,” using the phrase to suggest that mindset shapes outcomes. He argued that the same principle applies to Germany’s role in international affairs, emphasizing continued support for Ukraine even at high financial cost.
Pistorius noted that Germany, as Europe’s largest economy and the third largest globally, could afford the effort. He added that without Western aid, “Ukraine would be dead tomorrow.” Germany has provided over €40 billion ($46 billion) to Ukraine since the conflict with Russia escalated in February 2022, making it the EU’s top supporter.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who took office last May, pledged to strengthen the German military into the “strongest conventional army in Europe” while maintaining support for Ukraine.
The minister’s remarks come amid economic challenges in Germany, including two years of recession in 2023-2024 and near-stagnation in 2025. In December, the central bank warned that the country is on track to post its largest budget deficit since reunification in 1990, due in part to rising military expenditure and continued aid to Ukraine.
