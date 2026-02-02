Junior Sports Event At PISQ Celebrates Team Spirit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pakistan International School, Qatar (PISQ) hosted its Junior Sports Event, a vibrant celebration of physical fitness, creativity, and teamwork, featuring enthusiastic participation from the KG and Primary Wings.

The event beautifully reflected the school's commitment to holistic development from an early age.

The Kindergarten Wing captivated the audience with a thoughtfully designed thematic walk-past representing various professions, showcasing young learners' awareness and understanding of the world around them. This was followed by a lively Ribbon PT Display, where students demonstrated impressive coordination, rhythm, and joyful participation.

KG Inter-House Display Competition Results: 1st Place: Rakaposhi House; 2nd Place: K2 House; 3rd Place: Kirthar House.

The Primary Wing presented a meaningful and visually engaging thematic walk-past titled“Colours of Allah – Sibghatullah.” Through creative representations of Ocean, Plants, Land, and Air, students highlighted the beauty, harmony, and balance of Allah's creation. The segment concluded with an impressive PT and artistic display that seamlessly blended physical fitness with creative expression.

Primary Wing Inter-House Display Competition Results: 1st Place: Gasherbrum House; 2nd Place: Kirthar House; 3rd Place: K2 House. The event was graced by the Principal of PISQ, Ch. Muhammad Afzal, as the Chief Guest. His presence, encouragement, and appreciation greatly inspired the young participants and added significance to the occasion.

