Eightcap Becomes The First Major Broker To Launch Tradelocker For CFD Traders

Eightcap, a leading global derivatives broker, has announced a major move in the retail trading industry. Eightcap is the first CFD broker regulated in multiple jurisdictions to offer the TradeLocker platform. This partnership highlights Eightcap's commitment to delivering a whole new world of trading for various types of traders.

To celebrate the launch, new clients signing up for a TradeLocker account through Eightcap will receive an exclusive trading credit and rebate offer* via the official launch page.

The addition of TradeLocker complements Eightcap's existing platform suite, which already includes MetaTrader 4 and 5, and TradingView for charting and social traders. This ensures Eightcap clients can choose the platform that best fits their trading style, whether they value automation, charting depth, or advanced risk management.

TradeLocker Features & Benefits



Intuitive user interface: A streamlined design that eases onboarding for new traders and enhances usability for experienced ones.

Advanced charting by TradingView: Full access to world-class charting tools and technical indicators.

One-click & on-chart trading: Enabling rapid execution in volatile market conditions directly on the chart.

Advanced risk management: Including SL/TP calculator, risk calculator, and trailing stop loss.

Community-driven innovation: A platform that constantly evolves with your needs, where updates are prioritised based on direct feedback from the trading community. Mobile, desktop & web trading: TradeLocker is available on all devices, with your layouts and settings always in sync.

Eightcap invites eligible traders to be among the first to experience TradeLocker with a regulated CFD broker.

Users can visit the official launch page to learn more and sign up for the exclusive promotion*

*This promotion is not available to clients in Australia, the UK, or Cyprus. Full terms and conditions apply.

About Eightcap

Eightcap is a global online trading company dedicated to delivering a user-centric trading experience and innovative solutions. With multiple trading platforms, a wide range of assets, and a focus on accessible information, Eightcap empowers traders across the world in navigating the markets.

About TradeLocker

TradeLocker is a next-generation trading platform designed for the modern trader. Built with a focus on speed, precision, and community feedback, TradeLocker integrates seamlessly with TradingView to offer advanced charting and a highly customisable interface. It is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for traders seeking a modern alternative to traditional trading software.

