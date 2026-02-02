Top US Envoy Arrives In Venezuela To Reopen Mission

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced that the top US envoy Laura F. Dogu has arrived in Venezuela as the two countries gradually resume their bilateral agenda.

Gil shared on Telegram that these conversation are aimed at establishing a roadmap for work on matters of bilateral interest, as well as addressing and resolving existing differences through diplomatic dialogue.

He stressed that the process is guided by mutual respect and international law as the framework for US-Venezuela relations.

Meanwhile, Dogu said in a post on X "I just arrived in Venezuela. My team and I are ready to work."

Dogu, a former ambassador to Nicaragua and Honduras, was named on Jan. 22 as US charge d'affaires in Venezuela in the absence of an ambassador.

The move comes amid a gradual resumption of ties after the two countries broke off relations in 2019 during the first term of President Donald Trump