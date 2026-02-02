Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Top US Envoy Arrives In Venezuela To Reopen Mission

Top US Envoy Arrives In Venezuela To Reopen Mission


2026-02-02 05:32:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced that the top US envoy Laura F. Dogu has arrived in Venezuela as the two countries gradually resume their bilateral agenda.

Gil shared on Telegram that these conversation are aimed at establishing a roadmap for work on matters of bilateral interest, as well as addressing and resolving existing differences through diplomatic dialogue.

He stressed that the process is guided by mutual respect and international law as the framework for US-Venezuela relations.

Meanwhile, Dogu said in a post on X "I just arrived in Venezuela. My team and I are ready to work."

Dogu, a former ambassador to Nicaragua and Honduras, was named on Jan. 22 as US charge d'affaires in Venezuela in the absence of an ambassador.

The move comes amid a gradual resumption of ties after the two countries broke off relations in 2019 during the first term of President Donald Trump

MENAFN02022026000067011011ID1110682102



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search