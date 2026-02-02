Qatar Armed Forces Cross-Country Championship Concludes

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Armed Forces 4km Cross-Country Championship for the 2025/2026 season, organized by the Military Sports Association, concluded with the participation of nine teams representing various units of the Qatar Armed Forces, in addition to the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) team.

In the individual officer category, First Lieutenant Ahmed Khalid Al Ansari from the Qatar Amiri Signal Corps team won first place, while Saeed Farhan Ali from the Qatar Amiri Air Force won first place in the enlisted personnel category.In the team rankings, the Lekhwiya team took first place, the Qatar Amiri Air Force team came in second, and the Military Parade Center team finished third.

At the end of the championship, President of the Military Sports Association Brigadier General Dr. Yousef Desmmal Al Kuwari presented the awards to the winners.