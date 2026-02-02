Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Saudi Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Monday at the Amiri Diwan with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar, HRH Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.