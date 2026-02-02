Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Saudi Ambassador

Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Saudi Ambassador


2026-02-02 05:37:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Monday at the Amiri Diwan with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar, HRH Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

MENAFN02022026000063011010ID1110682124



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search