Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Pursues Diplomacy To Safeguard National Interests Spokesperson


2026-02-02 05:31:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Iran has continued its diplomatic efforts with seriousness and responsibility to protect national interests and maintain regional peace and stability, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that high-level phone talks were held between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and leaders of various countries. In parallel, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi maintained frequent communications with his counterparts in neighboring and regional states.

Baghaei added that during this period, the Iranian Foreign Minister traveled to Türkiye, while Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, visited Russia. The spokesman emphasized that these initiatives are part of Iran's broader diplomatic efforts to protect and ensure its national interests.

The statement comes amid growing regional concerns over potential conflicts.

Trend News Agency

