Iran Pursues Diplomacy To Safeguard National Interests Spokesperson
Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that high-level phone talks were held between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and leaders of various countries. In parallel, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi maintained frequent communications with his counterparts in neighboring and regional states.
Baghaei added that during this period, the Iranian Foreign Minister traveled to Türkiye, while Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, visited Russia. The spokesman emphasized that these initiatives are part of Iran's broader diplomatic efforts to protect and ensure its national interests.
The statement comes amid growing regional concerns over potential conflicts.
