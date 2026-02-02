Rafah Crossing Opens In Both Directions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza opened in both directions on Monday for the movement of patients and citizens.

The crossing officially opened today for the movement of citizens, particularly those with humanitarian needs, including patients, the wounded, and passport holders.

Among them were 150 patients and their companions, who were prepared from the early morning hours to be transported to the crossing and travel for treatment in hospitals outside the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) said.

A number of Palestinians stranded on the Egyptian side of the crossing are expected to arrive in the Gaza Strip, WAFA added.

Citizens hope that the travel and movement through the crossing will proceed smoothly and without obstacle by the Israeli army, which has erected a checkpoint and military inspection point alongside the crossing to inspect returning citizens and their belongings.