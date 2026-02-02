403
US Boosts Missile, Air Defenses in Middle East
(MENAFN) The United States is enhancing its air and missile defense capabilities throughout the Middle East in anticipation of potential Iranian retaliation if future US military actions occur, according to US defense officials.
The Pentagon is sending an extra Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery along with additional Patriot missile defense units to locations hosting US forces, such as Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, officials told a media outlet.
THAAD systems are engineered to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes, whereas Patriot batteries provide protection against shorter-range and lower-flying threats.
Defense experts note that the US operates only a small number of THAAD batteries globally, making this recent deployment significant. Relocating these systems requires extensive personnel and logistical support.
President Donald Trump has yet to announce any formal decision regarding military action against Iran.
Nonetheless, officials indicate that the US could carry out limited strikes using forces already stationed in the region.
A wider campaign, however, could provoke a stronger Iranian reaction, necessitating reinforced regional defenses to safeguard US personnel and allies, including Israel.
