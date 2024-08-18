Egyptian artist with down syndrome makes history with 1st exhibition

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Culture, Ahmed Fouad Hanno, inaugurated the first of artist Mariam Wagih on Saturday. The event marked a milestone, as Wagih is the first person with disabilities to be admitted to the Faculty of Fine Arts in Egypt.

The exhibition, titled“Mariam,” is being held at the Salah Tahir Hall in the Egyptian Opera House from Saturday, August 17th, to Thursday, August 22nd.





It features 55 paintings, ranging from portraits and landscapes to abstract art. The works are a product of five years of Wagih's artistic endeavours, both during and after her independent study of art.

Wagih is the first person with Down syndrome to be admitted to the Faculty of Fine Arts. She pursued independent studies with a scholarship from the Faculty's dean, studying four departments: graphic design, sculpture, mural painting, and oil painting.





Hanno praised Wagih's talent and dedication, highlighting that the exhibition is not merely a celebration of her artistic merit, but also a confirmation of the ability of creative youth to contribute to society's progress.

He also stressed the importance of activating the Egyptian state's strategy to support people with disabilities, discovering their talents, honing their skills, and integrating them into society naturally.

Following the inauguration, Hanno directed that some of Mariam's works be displayed at the Ministry of Culture building in the new administrative capital. This step aims to enhance the presence of artists with disabilities in the cultural landscape.

The minister noted that Mariam's distinguished artwork embodies her strong will and exceptional ability to overcome challenges. Through her paintings, she has proven that art is a language capable of transcending obstacles.

Wagih has participated in numerous international and local exhibitions, such as the“Our Children” Fine Arts Exhibition for seven consecutive years, where she received the Forum Shield in its second edition. She also won the Excellence Award in the Al-Azhar University competition for three consecutive years, and her artistic talent has been recognized by UNICEF.