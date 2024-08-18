Drones Attack Oil Depot In Russia's Rostov Region
Date
8/18/2024 3:06:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of Sunday, August 18, a group of drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Rostov region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the BBC Russian Service.
Governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev said that the UAVs attacked the southeast of the region.
He claims that the attack was repelled by air defense forces.
“Falling debris sparked a diesel fuel fire at an industrial warehouse in Proletarsk,” he said.
The Astra Telegram channel noted that later the UAVs attacked the oil depot again.
No casualties have been reported.
MENAFN18082024000193011044ID1108571840
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.