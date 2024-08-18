Drones Attack Oil Depot In Russia's Rostov Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of Sunday, August 18, a group of drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Rostov region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the BBC Russian Service.

Governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev said that the UAVs attacked the southeast of the region.

He claims that the attack was repelled by air defense forces.

“Falling debris sparked a diesel fire at an industrial warehouse in Proletarsk,” he said.

The Astra Telegram noted that later the UAVs attacked the oil depot again.

No casualties have been reported.