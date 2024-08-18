Robert Lewandowski Nets Double As Barcelona Begin Hansi Flick Reign With 2-1 La Liga Win Over Valencia

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Robert Lewandowski netted a brace as begin their reign under new boss Hansi Flick with a 2-1 La win away to Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday night. Though it was the hosts who took the lead through Hugo Duro's effort in the 44th-minute, Blaugrana immediately netted the equaliser as the Polish international tapped in from close range. The visitors then went ahead

when the 35-year-old converted from the penalty spot in the 49th-minute after Raphina was tripped inside the box.

With Pderi, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati all out with injuries, Ilkay Gundogan surprisingly left out of the matchday squad, and new arrival Dani Olmo yet to be registered with La Liga due to Barcelona's breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, Flick started with an inexperienced midfield duo of 20-year-old Marc Casado and 17-year-old Marc Bernal.

Meanwhile Pau Cubarsi, who partnered Inigo Martinez in the central defence, was also just 17.

Valencia started brightly as Rafa Mir was inches away from scoring for the hosts with two diving headers in the first few minutes. Meanwhile, Cubarasi almost netted an own goal while trying to defend Andre Almeida's cross. Barca's first real effort on goal came in the 18th-minute when Raphina tested Giorgi Mamardashvili with a long-ranger.



Three minutes later, Marc Andre ter Stegen had to make a quick reflex save to his right to deny an own goal by Cubarsi as Diego Lopez's cross from the left flank deflected off the teenager.

Valencia deservedly took the lead in the 44th-minute as Duro headed home from Lopez's brilliant in-swinging cross from the left flank. Though the linesman had raised the flank, the goal was awarded after VAR intervention.



Los Che nearly doubled the lead in the injury time but Cubarsi made a stunning goal-line clearance. That kept Barca in the game, paving the way for Lewandowski to level the score. Left back Alejandro Balde's cross to the far post found Lamine Yamal, who put the ball into the danger area for Lewandowski to tap in.



Three minutes into the second half, Cristhian Mosquera tripped Raphinha inside the box, and the referee points to the penalty spot. Lewandowski stepped up and fired into the top corner. The momentum was now with the visitors and they were playing with much more confidence. Yamal made a beautiful 360 degree turn to beat Javi Guerra before releasing Ferran Torres on goal, but the 24-year-old was denied from one-on-one situation with Mamardashvili.



Barca, who finished ten points behind champions Real Madrid last season, will host Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday (August 24). Meanwhile, Los Che's next assignment is away to Celta Vigo on Friday.



