VEE ESCARMENT SELECTED FOR IAOTP's EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning singer, SAG AFTRA Actress, Entrepreneur, Speaker, Empowerment Coach, Host, and Model Vee Escarment was recently selected for the Empowered Woman Award for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ms. Vee Escarment will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Vee Escarment as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over a decade of experience and currently available for new opportunities, Vee Escarment is a woman of God. Vee is a visionary who is ambitious, modest, persistent, motivated, and dynamic. Her superpower is to empower others and change lives! Vee describes herself as a transformative leader who is 'a doer, not a dreamer.' Her role as a transformative leader, dedicated to empowering individuals, has been the driving force behind her work all these years. She takes pride in being a life-changer and a legacy builder. Vee Escarment's concept of transformational leadership resonates with her, emphasizing the importance of fostering innovation and independent thinking. She values challenging the status quo, thinking outside the box, and being innovative.Ms. Escarment is the President and CEO of Vee Escarment Enterprise LLC, Generational Wealth through Homeownership, and Generational Wealth through Real Estate. She provides services through Vee Escarment Enterprise LLC dba Undefeated Global, where you can book her for speaking engagements, empowerment coaching, and business consulting. Vee's mission is more profound than her titles. She's at the helm of Undefeated Global Women Empowerment, a global faith-based community dedicated to uplifting women through God's love and grace. This platform isn't just about spiritual growth; it's about connecting, learning, and thriving amidst life's trials. Vee ensures every woman knows they're loved, valued, and destined for greatness, embarking on a journey to success and fulfillment. Through her annual "Undefeated Women Empowerment Conference," Vee embodies the essence of inspiration and empowerment. Her vision is clear: to showcase the realms of possibility with God by your side and to reinforce the idea that together, women are unstoppable. Vee's narrative is not just about achieving success; it's about making a meaningful difference. Her 501c3 nonprofit housing counseling agency facilitates and conducts workshops on topics such as budgeting, credit, debt management, home repair, and financial literacy. Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Escarment got her Bachelor's in Music for Vocal Performance, after which Vee then worked as a Legal Assistant in a law firm for a year. Dissatisfied with her career choice, she quit and pursued singing and acting. She has worked on music video sets for artists like The Dream and Ne-Yo. Her film credits include principal roles in America's Most Wanted, independent films such as Naked and Unguarded, and web series like Miami, Very Social, and Ball and Chains Wedding: Locked in Love, which led to her becoming a member of SAG-AFTRA, the Actors Union.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Vee Escarment has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was selected as IAOTP's Top Entrepreneur of the Year. This year, she is being considered for an exclusive interview on TIP radio. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel this December for her selection of the Empowered Woman Award for 2024. She has also received the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, Issued by RiseHer Network, 2023 Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism, Issued by the Global International Alliance, the Top 100 Successful Women in Business for 2022, Issued by Global Trade Chamber, and Legacy South Florida's Most Influential and Powerful Black Professionals of 2022, Issued by Legacy South Florida Magazine. In 2021, she was featured in CEO Today USA Awards 2021 Winners Edition Issued by CEO Today Magazine and Top 10 Most Transformational Business Leaders of 2021 Issued by Exeleon Magazine.Vee Escarment is a native of Miami. She began singing and acting at the age of five. She performed her way through school choir, church choir, and musical theater, winning many awards in the Arts, from 'Outstanding Performance' to 'Music Student of the Year' and 'Soloist of the Year.' She had the opportunity of a lifetime when she sang backup in an ensemble for Latin Singer Luis Fonsi at the 2004 Latin Billboard Awards, where she met Gloria Estefan and Alicia Keys backstage.Looking back, Ms. Vee Escarment attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information on Vee, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

