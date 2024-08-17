Ram Charan Hoists Indian Tricolour At Melbourne During IFFM 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who is in Melbourne currently, hoisted the Indian tricolour at the Federation Square in Melbourne to celebrate the Indian spirit during the ongoing Indian Festival of Melbourne.

The was also honoured with the prestigious title of Ambassador of Indian Arts and Culture by the Victorian at the annual IFFM awards, recently at the Palais Theatre.

His ceremonial act as a true Indian filled with pride, hoisting the flag amidst hundreds of diaspora Indians who gathered to witness the moment, was a highlight of the event.

Ram expressed on the occasion,“It's such a proud moment for us all Indians to be here, hoisting the Indian flag in Australia. I have such fond memories of being here in Australia, having shot for a movie 12 years back in Melbourne and Sydney”.

He further mentioned,“Back in the day, there weren't so many Indians, and to see so many Indians here today truly makes me so proud. We are truly going global, and international platforms are recognizing our culture and cinema. Now, I feel the future is all about the young people gathered here, and that excites me to see the future's so bright”.

In its 15th year, the IFFM is the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside India, and is being held from August 15 to August 25 this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in the 'Game Changer which is directed by the renowned S Shankar, and is touted to be a cinematic spectacle with an estimated budget of Rs 240 crore.

In the film Ram Charan will be seen in a triple role. The film is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.