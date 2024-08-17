Beyond The Bottom Line: A Century Of ESG Leadership (Part One)
Date
8/17/2024 4:00:38 AM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
In this special 100th episode of ESG Talk, we kick off a two-part series with Priscilla Sims Brown, CEO of Amalgamated Bank, Jason Darby, CFO, and special guest host Kim Huffman, CIO of Workiva. Discover how the bank has aligned its entire organization around a century-old mission, while driving a modern, socially responsible business.
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .
ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .
MENAFN17082024007202015466ID1108570000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.