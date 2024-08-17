Sofema Aviation Services Expands Global Reach With Over 1,000 Comprehensive Aviation Courses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS), a key provider of aviation training and consultancy, has announced the expansion of its global training catalogue to include more than 1,000 specialized courses. With a global reach that extends across Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, and Africa, SAS has successfully partnered with numerous Civil Aviation Authorities, including those in the UAE, Ireland, Kenya, and Norway, reinforcing their commitment to excellence in aviation training worldwide.The Sofema training benefits include:1. Comprehensive Course Selection: From Safety Management Systems (SMS) to Aircraft Maintenance and Continuing Airworthiness, SAS has a course for every need. Popular options include“EASA Part 145”,“Human Factors in Aviation Maintenance”, and“CAMO Management.”2. In-Company Training: Tailored training allows for a customized approach, ensuring that the team gets the precise knowledge they need. With In-Company Training, up to 12 participants can attend at no additional cost, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses seeking consistent and targeted training.3. Webinar Training: For organizations and individuals preferring flexibility, the webinar training sessions are ideal. Experience the same high-quality, instructor-led sessions from anywhere in the world, offering the convenience of remote learning without sacrificing interactivity. Recent popular webinars include“EASA Compliant Aviation Quality Assurance” and“Effective Root Cause Analysis.”4. Proven Expertise: With over a decade of experience, SAS is a trusted name in the aviation industry. They have trained over 50,000 aviation professionals, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to excel in their roles.5. Regulatory Compliance: All courses are designed to meet the latest aviation regulations, ensuring organizations stay compliant and ahead of the curve. Their offerings are regularly updated to reflect the latest industry standards.Sofema Aviation Services can host- Emergency Response Workshop – In-person or Virtual- Accident Investigation Training- SMS Optimisation- Root Cause Techniques...and much more.Discover the Sofema Library , home to over 600 Free downloadable documents across a wide range of categories, including Aircraft Inspection Techniques, FTS & EWIS, Aviation Security and Cyber Security, Part 145 SMS Implementation, and much more.For the past 15 years, SAS has fostered over 130 long-term relationships with aviation companies from all around the world through the Privileged Training Partner program . Esteemed partners such as Emirates, Wizz Air, Zimex, and Icelandair trust Sofema to train their staff with regulatory and vocational classroom, webinar, and online courses, while enjoying exclusive benefits available only to our PTP members.Introducing the Sofema Wingspan ProgramSofema Aviation Services is proud to present the Sofema Wingspan Program, an initiative aimed at giving back to the aviation industry. This program offers various elements of industry support at little or no cost, including free courses through a SOL Plus membership, reflecting Sofema's commitment to empowering aviation professionals worldwide. Currently, SAS offers Aviation Leadership Scholarships, providing funding for aspiring aviation leaders.

